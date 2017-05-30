Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RARE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, VP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $27,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,366 shares in the company, valued at $538,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,081,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,631 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 148.5% in the first quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ RARE) opened at 55.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.59. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post ($7.02) EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.

