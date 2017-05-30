Brokerages Set Tesco Co. (TESO) PT at $9.00

Shares of Tesco Co. (NASDAQ:TESO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Sunday, March 12th.

Tesco (TESO) opened at 4.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Tesco has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Tesco (NASDAQ:TESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Tesco had a negative net margin of 115.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesco will post ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesco news, Director Fred J. Dyment sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $346,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesco during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tesco by 80.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 37,809 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesco by 11.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 45,621 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesco during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesco during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Corporation is a provider of technology-based solutions for drilling, servicing and completion of wells for the upstream energy industry. The Company’s operations consist of top drives and automated pipe handling equipment sales and rentals; aftermarket sales and services, and tubular services, including related products and accessories sales.

