PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of analysts have commented on PPL shares. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of PPL Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of PPL Corp from $35.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of PPL Corp from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get PPL Corp alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PPL Corp (PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/brokerages-set-ppl-corp-ppl-price-target-at-38-11-updated-updated.html.

In other news, insider Robert A. Symons sold 12,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $477,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $37.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Corp by 18.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PPL Corp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 346,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Corp during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of PPL Corp by 924.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 156,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 140,960 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank raised its stake in shares of PPL Corp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 80,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE PPL) opened at 39.88 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.45.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. PPL Corp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. PPL Corp’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post $2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. PPL Corp’s payout ratio is 54.48%.

About PPL Corp

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.