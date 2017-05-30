PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) opened at 47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $267.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.30 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Rusnak bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,414.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $98,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 528,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,256,598.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $218,398. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 94.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $207,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Planning Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

