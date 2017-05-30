Brokerages Expect South State Co. (SSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. South State also posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

Get South State Co. alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.35 million. South State had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

South State (SSB) opened at 83.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17. South State has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $93.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. South State’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In related news, Director M Oswald Fogle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,873.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in South State by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in South State by 8.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,367,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South State during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in South State by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 135,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $8,926,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Expect South State Co. (SSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/brokerages-expect-south-state-co-ssb-will-announce-earnings-of-1-18-per-share.html.

About South State

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.