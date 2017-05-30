Service Co. International (SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $766.2 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce $766.2 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.1 million and the highest is $773.1 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $751.7 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $766.2 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.02 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $1,256,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $1,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 688,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,371,994.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 562,234 shares of company stock worth $17,716,814. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Service Co. International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 578,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) traded up 0.72% during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.28. 594,086 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

