Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) will announce sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $2.9 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.39.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $301,197.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,262.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $9,608,495.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $338,766,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,141,000 after buying an additional 1,263,015 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 51.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,697,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,227,000 after buying an additional 912,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,759,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,753,000 after buying an additional 763,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,705.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 772,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,422,000 after buying an additional 729,577 shares in the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded down 0.46% during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,446 shares. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $84.36 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

