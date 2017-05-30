Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inventure Foods Inc (SNAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inventure Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAK) will post $71.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inventure Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.4 million to $74.9 million. Inventure Foods reported sales of $69.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inventure Foods will report full-year sales of $71.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.5 million to $297.5 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $234.6 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inventure Foods.

Inventure Foods (NASDAQ:SNAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Inventure Foods had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAK. Zacks Investment Research raised Inventure Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut Inventure Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Inventure Foods (NASDAQ:SNAK) traded up 0.28% on Thursday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 125,085 shares. Inventure Foods has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm’s market cap is $71.66 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inventure Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inventure Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inventure Foods by 30.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,270,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 298,179 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Inventure Foods by 74.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 186,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inventure Foods by 23.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 82,841 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventure Foods Company Profile

Inventure Foods, Inc is a marketer and manufacturer of healthy/natural and indulgent specialty snack food brands. The Company operates in two segments: frozen products and snack products. The frozen products segment produces frozen fruits, vegetables, beverages and frozen desserts for sale primarily to groceries, club stores and mass merchandisers.

