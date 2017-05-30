Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Global Medical REIT Inc (NASDAQ:GMRE) will announce sales of $5.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.02 million and the highest is $5.62 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $5.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.07 million to $30.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.3 million per share, with estimates ranging from $44.96 million to $47.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 24.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter.

Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) traded down 0.73% on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,927 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc focuses on operating as a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition and leasing of licensed purpose-built healthcare facilities in certain markets with various clinical operators. The Company seeks to invest in these purpose-built, specialized facilities, such as surgery centers, specialty hospitals and outpatient treatment centers.

