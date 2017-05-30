Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.18 Million

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post $99.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental Corp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97 million to $102.4 million. CECO Environmental Corp. reported sales of $103.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will report full year sales of $99.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.3 million to $418.7 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $425.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $406.8 million to $435 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental Corp..

Get CECO Environmental Corp. alerts:

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. CECO Environmental Corp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental Corp. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental Corp. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental Corp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Dennis Sadlowski purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,180.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $62,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 173,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 62.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 458,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 27.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 848,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 185,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) traded down 12.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,097 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.88. The firm’s market cap is $356.93 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.18 Million” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/brokerages-anticipate-ceco-environmental-corp-cece-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-99-18-million-updated-updated-updated.html.

About CECO Environmental Corp.

CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company is focused on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.