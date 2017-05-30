Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Impact BroadSoft (BSFT) Stock Price

Media headlines about BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BroadSoft earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Get BroadSoft Inc alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSFT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BroadSoft in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen and Company dropped their price target on shares of BroadSoft from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Dougherty & Co dropped their price target on shares of BroadSoft from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BroadSoft from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BroadSoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BroadSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of BroadSoft (BSFT) traded up 1.04% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 486,609 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion. BroadSoft has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.42 million. BroadSoft had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BroadSoft will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $42,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,291.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taher G. Behbehani sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $65,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Impact BroadSoft (BSFT) Stock Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/broadsoft-bsft-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

About BroadSoft

BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for BroadSoft Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadSoft Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.