Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 124.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $267,000.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) opened at 18.53 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post $0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director John Schreiber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,034.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $722,706. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

