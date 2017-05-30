Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic Plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Get Britvic Plc alerts:

Shares of Britvic Plc (OTCMKTS BTVCY) opened at 18.45 on Wednesday. Britvic Plc has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/britvic-plc-btvcy-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Britvic Plc (BTVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.