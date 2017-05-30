British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. British American Tobacco PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco PLC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of British American Tobacco PLC to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) opened at 71.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46.

About British American Tobacco PLC

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

