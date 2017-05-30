Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,971 shares during the period. Alibaba Group Holding comprises 1.6% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group Holding were worth $52,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding by 27.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding by 41.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 316,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,525,000 after buying an additional 92,695 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding by 7.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding by 16.8% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,867,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,137,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) opened at 123.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $103.06. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The company has a market cap of $313.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 2.73.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Alibaba Group Holding had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 26.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Pacific Crest began coverage on Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Alibaba Group Holding from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

About Alibaba Group Holding

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

