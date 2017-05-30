Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (BNTGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (NASDAQ:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (NASDAQ:BNTGY) opened at 11.84 on Wednesday. Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64.

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (NASDAQ:BNTGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter.

