Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Stake Maintained by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank held its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $11,720,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $12,370,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% in the third quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,158,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after buying an additional 327,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 909.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 313,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) opened at 25.19 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $605.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.11 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 18.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Barclays PLC set a $22.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Nomura raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP Brian A. Larson sold 90,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $2,184,138.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 195,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $643,107.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,507.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,988 shares of company stock worth $4,374,046. Company insiders own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

