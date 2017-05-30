Boston Partners Has $97.08 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,390 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 279,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.35% of Electronic Arts worth $97,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,482 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $144,965,000 after buying an additional 54,543 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,383 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 53.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ EA) opened at 112.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $114.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $695,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $754,405.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,958 shares of company stock valued at $31,496,564. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

