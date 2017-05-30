Boston Partners Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,779,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 187,835 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 3.32% of TE Connectivity worth $878,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 675.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE TEL) opened at 78.01 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post $4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 131,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,134,593.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,635,833.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $952,196.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,980.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,625 shares of company stock worth $32,364,621 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

