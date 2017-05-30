Boston Partners Cuts Position in Olin Co. (OLN)

Boston Partners cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 194,056 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.57% of Olin worth $31,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Banced Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of Olin Co. (OLN) opened at 30.15 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post $1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,665.78%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Olin from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Curley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $176,330.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,244.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Okeefe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $322,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

