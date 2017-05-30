Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 26,406 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Boeing worth $75,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,414,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,641,563,000 after buying an additional 2,737,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,345,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,412,830,000 after buying an additional 1,323,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boeing by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,580,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $735,229,000 after buying an additional 1,186,424 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,283.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,129,000 after buying an additional 960,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,586,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,712,079,000 after buying an additional 857,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) opened at 186.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.75 and a 200-day moving average of $168.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.08. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Boeing had a return on equity of 239.48% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post $9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Boeing from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boeing from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.52.

In other news, SVP Timothy John Keating sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.51, for a total value of $5,996,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,437 shares in the company, valued at $19,823,200.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leanne G. Caret sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $438,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

