BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 428,968 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 151.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 428,968 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,643,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,724,000 after buying an additional 415,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,552,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,454,000 after buying an additional 218,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 439,922 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 1,226.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,620,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after buying an additional 1,498,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,422,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 55,980 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE ANF) opened at 13.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $907.28 million. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $661.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s payout ratio is 421.05%.

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.05 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

