BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 106,104 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $24,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 447.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE RCL) opened at 111.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post $7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $119.50 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.56 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.49.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,741 shares in the company, valued at $108,604,247.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 7,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $827,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,527 shares of company stock valued at $7,693,470 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

