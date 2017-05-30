BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

BMO Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE AIV) opened at 43.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.36. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.87 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $53,179.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Bezzant sold 7,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $313,511.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,977.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 190.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

