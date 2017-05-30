BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in a research report released on Thursday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $198.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised W W Grainger from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up previously from $226.00) on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on W W Grainger from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded W W Grainger from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $190.00 target price on W W Grainger and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.22.

Shares of W W Grainger (GWW) opened at 173.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.08 and its 200 day moving average is $228.02. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $262.71. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.82.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 32.79%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post $10.40 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.64%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Ronald L. Jadin sold 31,186 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.06, for a total transaction of $7,767,185.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,862,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura D. Brown sold 695 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.07, for a total value of $173,103.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in W W Grainger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association increased its stake in W W Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

