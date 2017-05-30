American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

American Public Education (APEI) traded up 0.88% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,037 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.35. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,611,000 after buying an additional 103,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 53,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 330,285 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education. The Company provides postsecondary education through its subsidiary institutions, American Public University System, Inc (APUS) and Hondros College of Nursing (HCON). It operates through two segments: American Public Education Segment, which consists of the operational activities of APUS, other corporate activities, and minority investments, and Hondros College of Nursing Segment, which consists of the operational activities of HCON.

