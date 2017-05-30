BMO Capital Markets Raises Loblaw Companies Ltd (L) Price Target to C$85.00

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on L. Eight Capital increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$87.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$82.45.

Get Loblaw Companies Ltd alerts:

Shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.72. 246,460 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion and a PE ratio of 30.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $78.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/bmo-capital-markets-raises-loblaw-companies-ltd-l-price-target-to-c85-00-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services and Choice Properties. The Company’s Retail segment consists of corporate and franchise-owned retail food and Associate-owned drug stores, and includes in-store pharmacies and other health and beauty products, gas bars, apparel and other general merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.