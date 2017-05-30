bluebird bio Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of ($1.72) Per Share (BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.85). Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($7.00) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($7.31) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($7.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 3,941.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on bluebird bio from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $71.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) opened at 88.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.64 billion. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $100.40.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,250 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $109,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Lynch sold 1,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $90,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in bluebird bio by 0.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $410,000.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

