Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blue Buffalo Pet Products earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) opened at 23.41 on Tuesday. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a return on equity of 242.34% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $302 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BUFF shares. Citigroup Inc raised Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Company Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc (BBPP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a pet food company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under product lines, including BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

