Blucora Inc (BCOR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,561,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in Blucora by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 824,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 247,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Blucora by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Blucora by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Blucora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ BCOR) opened at 21.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. Blucora Inc has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock’s market cap is $911.15 million.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Blucora had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on shares of Blucora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Blucora from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Blucora news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Finkelstein sold 57,029 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,166,813.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,950.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 888,923 shares of company stock worth $16,311,317. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. The Company operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Company’s Wealth Management segment consists of HD Vest, which provides financial advisors with an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory and insurance services to assist in making each financial advisor a financial service center for his/her clients The Company’s Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself (DDIY) tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners and tax professionals.

