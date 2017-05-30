Blancco Technology Group PLC to Issue Dividend of €0.70 (BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.70 ($0.79) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG) opened at 184.99168 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 103.15 million. Blancco Technology Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 150.60 and a one year high of GBX 335.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLTG shares. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 326 ($4.19) price target on shares of Blancco Technology Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.37) price target on shares of Blancco Technology Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) price target on shares of Blancco Technology Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Clawson purchased 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £5,736.15 ($7,368.21). Also, insider Philip Rogerson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($32,498.39). Insiders bought 19,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,470 in the last three months.

Blancco Technology Group PLC Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group Plc, formerly Regenersis Plc, is a provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. The Company’s segments include Erasure and Diagnostics. The Erasure segment focuses on development and delivery of solutions, and includes Blancco, which provides erasure software; SafeIT, which is engaged in cloud and networked data erasure business, and Tabernus, which is engaged in providing software erasure products.

