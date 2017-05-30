BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (MUJ) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE MUJ) opened at 14.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New Jersey personal income taxes.

