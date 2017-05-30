Black Knight Financial Services (BKFS) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.36

Media headlines about Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Black Knight Financial Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Black Knight Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens upgraded Black Knight Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Knight Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Black Knight Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Black Knight Financial Services (BKFS) opened at 39.45 on Tuesday. Black Knight Financial Services has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $42.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Black Knight Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Financial Services will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight Financial Services news, CEO Thomas J. Sanzone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,510,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $31,425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,061,500 over the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Knight Financial Services

Black Knight Financial Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services.

