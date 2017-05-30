Brokerages Set Black Diamond Group Ltd (BDI) PT at $5.23

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDI shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Black Diamond Group (BDI) opened at 3.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $186.57 million. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

In related news, Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited is a Canada-based company, which rents and sells modular workforce accommodation and space rental solutions to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The Company offers lodging and other support services related to remote workforce accommodation and space rentals.

