BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BJ's Restaurants earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 89 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Get BJ's Restaurants Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ's Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) traded down 1.19% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 221,064 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.90. BJ's Restaurants has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.66 million. BJ's Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ's Restaurants will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $203,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,440.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Walsh sold 29,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,112,637.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,456. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/bjs-restaurants-bjri-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-22-updated-updated-updated.html.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.