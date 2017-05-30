Bitauto Hldg (BITA) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.31

Media headlines about Bitauto Hldg (NYSE:BITA) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bitauto Hldg earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the information services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bitauto Hldg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Bitauto Hldg in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Bitauto Hldg Ltd alerts:

Bitauto Hldg (NYSE:BITA) opened at 29.25 on Tuesday. Bitauto Hldg has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The stock’s market cap is $2.25 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

Bitauto Hldg (NYSE:BITA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Bitauto Hldg had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Bitauto Hldg will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bitauto Hldg (BITA) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.31” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/bitauto-hldg-bita-receives-news-impact-rating-of-0-31.html.

Bitauto Hldg Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited is a provider of Internet content and marketing services for China’s automotive industry. The Company’s bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites provide consumers with information on new and used automobile pricing, and promotional information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Hldg Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto Hldg Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.