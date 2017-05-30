Bioventix PLC (BVXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.48) target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. FinnCap’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) opened at 1992.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,834.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,576.56. The stock’s market cap is GBX 101.05 million. Bioventix PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 899.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,045.00.

Bioventix PLC Company Profile

Bioventix PLC is a United Kingdom-based biotechnology company. The principal activity of the Company is the development and supply of antibodies. The Company specializes in the development of sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in immunodiagnostics focusing on the areas of clinical diagnostics and drugs of abuse testing.

