Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Biocept Inc alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $1.60) on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) opened at 1.5001 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $39.90 million. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 876.22% and a negative return on equity of 764.73%. On average, analysts predict that Biocept will post $0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Biocept Inc (BIOC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/biocept-inc-bioc-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biocept by 210.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 473,250 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biocept by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA), assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or liquid biopsy. The Company’s Target-Selector offering is based on an internally developed, microfluidics-based CTC capture and analysis platform, with enabling features that change how CTC testing can be used by clinicians by providing biomarker detection and monitoring requiring only a standard blood sample.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocept (BIOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.