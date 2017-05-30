Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Big 5 Sporting Goods earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 38 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) opened at 14.00 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $304.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGFV. Forward View set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/big-5-sporting-goods-bgfv-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-14-updated-updated.html.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 7,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,583.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,444 shares of company stock valued at $197,744. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company offers a range of products in a sporting goods store format. The Company also offers products online through its e-commerce platform. The Company’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a range of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.