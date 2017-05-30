B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Get B&G Foods Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/bg-foods-inc-bgs-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-50-per-share-william-blair-forecasts-updated-updated.html.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) opened at 40.45 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.05.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in B&G Foods by 873.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc (B&G Foods) is a holding company. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters and other specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.