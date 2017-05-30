BF-B (BF-B) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
BF-B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BF-B in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BF-B in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.40.
BF-B (BF-B) opened at 51.73 on Wednesday. BF-B has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78.
