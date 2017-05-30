Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BF-B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BF-B in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BF-B in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.40.

BF-B (BF-B) opened at 51.73 on Wednesday. BF-B has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BF-B (BF-B) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/bf-b-bf-b-stock-rating-lowered-by-citigroup-inc.html.

