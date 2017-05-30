Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Raised by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 66.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE ABT) traded up 1.73% during trading on Monday, hitting $44.71. 8,624,069 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, insider Roger Bird sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $245,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,535.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $184,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,651 shares of company stock valued at $604,779 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

