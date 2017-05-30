Berenberg Bank Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Continental AG (CON)

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Continental AG (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. S&P Global set a €220.00 ($247.19) price target on shares of Continental AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on shares of Continental AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on shares of Continental AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. BNP Paribas set a €189.00 ($212.36) price target on shares of Continental AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €205.00 ($230.34) price target on shares of Continental AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental AG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €211.95 ($238.15).

Shares of Continental AG (CON) opened at 198.757 on Thursday. Continental AG has a 1-year low of €158.35 and a 1-year high of €210.03. The company has a market cap of €39.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €202.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.35.

