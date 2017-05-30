GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Given a GBX 1,850 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,850 ($23.76) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.84) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.55) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.70) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,744.95 ($22.41).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) opened at 1644.5898 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,363.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,745.56. The company’s market cap is GBX 80.35 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,614.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,589.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc news, insider Dominic Redfern acquired 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £3,769.70 ($4,842.26). Also, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($20.33) per share, with a total value of £5,303.05 ($6,811.88). Insiders purchased a total of 718 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,024 over the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

