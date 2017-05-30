Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 157.6% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $171,000. Blenheim Capital Management BV bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. alerts:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) opened at 34.85 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/bed-bath-beyond-inc-bbby-stake-boosted-by-advisors-asset-management-inc.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.87.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Steven H. Temares sold 96,109 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $3,591,593.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,521,238.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Temares sold 200,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $7,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,706 shares of company stock worth $13,679,409. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.