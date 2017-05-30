Bayer AG (BAYN) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Commerzbank Ag

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective by equities research analysts at Commerzbank Ag in a report released on Monday, May 8th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAYN. Citigroup Inc set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Independent Research GmbH set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €112.00 ($125.84) price objective on Bayer AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($132.58) price target on Bayer AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.57 ($129.86).

Get Bayer AG alerts:

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €116.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,789 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of €101.49 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26. Bayer AG has a 52 week low of €85.00 and a 52 week high of €118.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €112.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €103.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/bayer-ag-bayn-pt-set-at-126-00-by-commerzbank-ag-updated-updated.html.

Bayer AG Company Profile

.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.