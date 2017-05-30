Barrington Research Weighs in on Cogint, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (COGT)

Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Cogint in a report released on Tuesday. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cogint’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Cogint had a negative net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Cogint in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) opened at 5.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. Cogint has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company’s market cap is $290.34 million.

In related news, COO Harry Baker Jordan III purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 67,000 shares of company stock worth $238,580. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cogint during the third quarter worth about $992,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Cogint during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogint by 328.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogint during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cogint by 1,009.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 53,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cogint

IDI, Inc, formerly Tiger Media, Inc, is a data and analytics company providing information and marketing solutions to businesses in a range of industries. The Company operates through two segments: Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Company serves the risk management and the consumer marketing industries through its consolidated subsidiaries, Interactive Data, LLC and Fluent, LLC, respectively.

