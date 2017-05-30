Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Shares Sold by Mayo Investment Advisers LLC

Mayo Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,975 shares during the period. Mayo Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold Corp were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 0.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp by 78.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold Corp alerts:

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE ABX) traded up 0.74% on Monday, reaching $16.38. 11,784,677 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of -0.24. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $23.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Barrick Gold Corp had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Barrick Gold Corp’s payout ratio is currently -3.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/barrick-gold-corp-abx-shares-sold-by-mayo-investment-advisers-llc-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Barrick Gold Corp Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.