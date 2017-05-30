Barrett Business Services, Inc. (bbsi) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:bbsi) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) opened at 57.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.30 per share, for a total transaction of $157,004.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,777.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 22.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc (BBSI) is a provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Company has developed a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

