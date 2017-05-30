Barclays PLC Upgrades Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ) to “Overweight”

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a GBX 2,240 ($28.77) price target on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC from GBX 1,350 ($17.34) to GBX 1,600 ($20.55) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.54) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($21.84) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($25.37) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Davy Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.12) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,942.78 ($24.96).

Get Wizz Air Holdings PLC alerts:

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) opened at 2288.5667 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,847.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,754.88. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.31 billion. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,380.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,316.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/barclays-plc-upgrades-wizz-air-holdings-plc-wizz-to-overweight.html.

In other Wizz Air Holdings PLC news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,700 ($21.84), for a total value of £5,100,000 ($6,551,059.73).

About Wizz Air Holdings PLC

Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East. It operates a fleet of approximately 60 Airbus A320 aircraft, and offers over 380 routes from 22 bases, connecting 112 destinations across 38 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.